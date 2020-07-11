Narcos go for the gold in Sonora: The Salazar family and the cartel of Heroica Caborca, causing terror in the ejido by the engagement with a strip

“Los Salazar” and the cartel of Heroica Caborca fight for the country (photo: EFE)

The bloody “narco-war“who are the main role is currently in the North of Sonora the organized crime groups known as Salazar, an ally of the Sinaloa cartel and the group of Heroica Caborca the direction of Rodrigo Omar peace Quintero, 44 years old, nephew of Rafael Caro Quintero, The “Narco of Narcos”, as The epicenter of the control of an extensive territory where is a large vein of gold, which is currently the property of the Ejido.

In this dispute both sides You have as allies the powerful in politics, of Sonora, who want to remain, with a few acres of of these dry lands, on its surface, but you are the owner of great wealth in your surface.

The land in dispute was part of the Ejido el Bajío, located about 65 kilometers East of Puerto Peñascoin the North of Sonora, the country that for several years he was taking advantage of the minera Penmont, a subsidiary of Fresnillo PLC, are the property of the Mexican businessman Alberto Baillères.

After a complicated legal dispute, agricultural, lasted several years under the Ejido against the mining company, Penmont You he returned to the countryto extract where there is a large amount of gold in a large basin with cyanide, the gold metal.

Penmont back to them, the countries, where there is a large amount of gold in a large basin with cyanide to extract the gold, the metal (photo: Umit Bektas/REUTERS)

Currently both the Ejido and the Minera Penmont decry the entry of criminal groups on the territory of to stay with the land.

In a recent communiqué, the company claimed: “Minera Penmont, a subsidiary of Fresnillo plc, denounces and strongly rejects criminal actions obliged, a few days ago by a group of people who tell you that you are connected with persons who are accredited as members of the Ejido el Bajío, in spite of the fact that they are originally from Sinaloa and outside the region”.

The mining industry is exactly that, an armed commando raided a private property of the company with luxury of violence, events that on the morning of the 26th of March.

“This act is condemnable in addition to illegal actions this group has been taken from criminals in the last few weeks, with extreme violence and use of weapons of heavy calibre,” adds the communiqué of the Penmont.

To At the end of June, she played in a more the bloody battles that are happening constantly in the region.

The June 30, helicopter gunships flew over the Land of the ejido el Bajío and dozens of members of the Navy Armed of Mexico acordonaron the surface by a clash between the sides in the competition for the gold guarded by the farmers.

On this occasion, has Members of the Navy arrested a number of armedvehicles and weapons to criminal groups.

Earlier in the night 2. In June, gunmen Salazar They came to the town of Heroica Caborca and set fire to shops, vehicles and attacked with firearms, large-calibre men of peace Quintero.

The company of Alberto Baillères was a daughter of the minera Penmont, the usufructaba illegal part of the lands of the Ejido el Bajío

The balance of the night violently was two deaths but on the morning of the next day were abandoned for 12 points with the inclusion of grace on the road, in connection with Heroica Caborca to Sonoyta.

The Complaints of the peasants of the Ejido el Bajío They point out that in the past few months, groups of armed men attacked and threaten your country for “lift up”, beat, and burn their vehicles.

In spite of the threats against you, the Ejido have put the complaints in the Agency the First Public office the Common law of Heroica Caborca.

The farmers identified in his complaint to a a group of armed, the Jesus Germán Gil Millanesthe group of Caro Quintero, who allegedly tried to work with a politician, the countries of the Ejido el Bajío.

Minera Penmont is also reported that confuse a political group is “trying to the different Authorities and public opinion argue that it is the possession of legal from other sitesthat are private property.”

“This Cheating on group delinquency and tries in vain has the Federal and state governmentsaccusing the company of victimarlos and Rob them of their Land,” said a press release from the Penmont.

Rafael Caro Quintero is the uncle of Omar Rodrigo Paz Quintero, the leader of the group from Heroica Caborca (photo:PFP/CUARTOSCURO)



The Mining company, has already reported to the authorities To provide Federal and “waiting for your prompt intervention the necessary security guarantees”.

The gold-mines of the state of Sonora also, the theft of gold join thedirectly from your institution or, if it is moved.

A crime committed was also in several occasions in Sinaloa and in the mines of Zacatecas, among others.

The Theft of gold more lucrative for the organized crime groups in the mine happened The Valve 1 Mocorito, Sinaloaon 9. April 2015, with a haul of 900 kilograms of gold to the value of approximately 8.4 million US dollars.

The constant theft of the Golden metal forced the Mine Peñasquitonow in the possession of the transnational Goldcorp Newmont, the largest mining company in the world, to avoid the transfer of gold from the countryso he built a big airport, to send to their country, on a plane, the metal from Zacatecas bearing at the main headquarters in Colorado, USA.

The investigations by the authorities these crimes have noted that organized crime groups You can steal great the precious metal Thanks to the staff of the mines, the gold extract.

