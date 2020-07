“His family has and feels that may be exactly what you need,” added the informant. “Really wants that 2020 will be the best year, and finally restore”.

“Its been a motivator-it’s a Dream and you want to do it for him,” said the source. “We need an additional impulse, and this can be how to do it. At home, distractions and easy to lose direction, his nutrition, and exercise. He feels that if he was in the shelter, you can get a big move, you need to start.”