Roger stone is for free, Trump to commute prison sentence

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, conmutó on Friday the detention of his Friend, Roger stone, sentenced in February to 40 months in prison for obstructing a congressional investigation, connected with the frame by a Russian.

Oh Roger stone is a free man now!”, the White house said in a statement, the days before the political consultant to the Republican and confidant of long-time Trump was filed, to begin in a Federal prison, served his sentence.

Stone, was convicted of manipulating last November for lying to Congress, to a witness and obstructing the investigation of the house of representatives about to cheat whether the campaign of trump in 2016 conspired with Russia.

The statement from the White house, which confirmed the allegation Trump, the special Prosecutor Robert Müller investigated an alleged crime that was never committed. He argued that the stone, therefore, you should never have been charged in the first place.

“The simple fact is that, if the a special Prosecutor would not have taken place a research is absolutely unfounded, and the Lord stone are not a prison sentence,” he said.

We recommend…

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.