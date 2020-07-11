Simone working days appears on the cover of Vogue magazine

Famous gymnast Simone Working Days multimedallista Olympic and USA world, to decorate the cover Vogue magazine in their version of August.

In the first Columbus, Ohio, appears on two photos, and both will definitely be the physics that led to to a lot of sports success, at the age of 23 years.

A VICTIM OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE

In an interview with Vogue, working days emphasized the love and passion for the sport, not the business, not the standards of beauty that apply to the gym.

He also spoke about the consequences that he would have left a victim of sexual abuse Larry Nassar, exmédico’s gymnastics team of the United States.