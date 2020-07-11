Singapore. – The government party of Singapore will rise with the victory, but suffers from a significant loss of support

MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)

The ruling party people’s Action (PAP), the Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has this Friday with a comfortable victory in the General election, although it suffered a significant loss of support in favour of the opposition, according to show the preliminary results.

The PAP, which has won 13 parliamentary elections in the country since independence in 1965, it was insured, and 83 of the 93 seats in the dispute, while the opposition has succeeded for the first time, more than 10 percent of the representation.

The training of Lee was done for the moment with 1.5 million votes, in contrast to 279.245 of the workers party, which seats six to ten, according to reports in the daily newspaper ‘Straits Times’.

The government, supported by the party, which was won by the time of the 61,24 per cent, it was with a minimum of 60 percent of the vote in all elections in the city-state. In the year 2015, it is with almost 70 percent of the vote.

While the PAP extended the mandate once more, the party suffered a defeat in the electoral district of Sengkang, which is now in the hands of the workers-party.

In the were remained as the most important election in Singapore since independence through the pandemic, the coronavirus, the opposition Progressive party and the Singapore Democratic Party of Singapore, without parliamentary representation.