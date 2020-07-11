Storm Fay: images from space alert cities

“/> The images from space shows the tropical storm Fay were created with the help of the world image. | Photo: NASA.

The National administration of Aeronautics and Space (NASA) is presented Pictures from space that show that the tropical storm Fay, Warning cities of the North-East United States Of America.

The newly formed tropical storm Fay began to sweep this Friday, in the North-East of the United States, in case of rain, ranging from moderate to intense, what are some of the floods, according to the National Weather Service-American.

For this reason, NASA is used Satellite data to create an animation of the development and the progression of Fay in the last days, which show how the storm is a tropical storm formed. With Infrared Light found the location of the strongest storms in Fay.

The Images from space tropical storm show Fay They were in the Goddard Space Flight center of NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland, with the help of the The world, Are the property of the government.

The The world System Data and Information System earth observation satellite of NASA (EOSDIS) is a tool that can be used to generate satellite images and animations. To navigate offers the possibility of interactively through more than 700 levels from satellite images, the global full-resolution.

Many of the layers of images that are available, to be updated, the observed within three hours, essentially the whole earth, to show how it looks “in this moment”.

In the Pictures of the storm Fay storm found powerful, where the temperature is less than 53 degrees Celsius, especially in the Western Atlantic and along the the coastal areas of Delaware and southern New Jersey.

The low temperatures of the clouds suggest cases, to severe storms with the potential to generate heavy rain. Therefore, the National Hurricane center (NHC for its acronym in English) to generate a Tropical storm warning for Fenwick Island, Delaware to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound, as well as the South of the Bay of Delaware.

A a tropical storm warning means that the conditions are to be expected as a tropical storm somewhere in the warning area.

The NHC is to be noted that, in addition Winds with the force of a tropical storm, the storm surge and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, it is expected that Fay produced heavy rains.

It is predicted that Fay-generated rainfall of up to two meters what is the cause of flash floods can.

The most affected areas could be Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvaniaand it is estimated that the storm will be passed to the The Southeast New York and southern new England.

The Tropical storm Fay was appointed as the sixth tropical storm in the season of hurricanes in the Atlantic ocean; it is right on the coast of North Carolina.