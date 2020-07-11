Taylor swift admits on Justin Bieber and the media industry

Maybe that had a “Reputation”, which Taylor Swift scourged all what they call the serpent, stayed back, but the singer just open a new confrontation, which promises to forget who held were held in Seoul with Kanye and Kim, and that it also lies on the marriage.

This weekend the pop star posted a message in his Tumblr, declaring that he woke up to find that his worst nightmare has become a reality, thanks to by Scooter Braun old label Big Machine, which in practice means that the latter will now control your directory a great success.

In the same message, she claims that the people’s Manager-which has clients such big names as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande or demi Lovato – was organized last campaign of persecution against him, citing as an example the photo Bieber shared a few years ago in his Instagram -etiquetándola in addition, it, which presents talk on video Scooter, and Kanye West. Taylor also insisted that he was trying to take control of their first six albums, before you decide to sign a contract with Republic Records-owned by Universal Music last year.

As expected, their applications rose bubbles and caused a split in the industry. Justin Bieber he was one of the first to react on her Instagram with the message, which was gracious in the old publication “tasteless and inappropriate”, at the same time he knew that occupied the MEDIA in respect of Scooters and forgot how to do it would support.

In the same line, Scott Borchetta -the previous owner of Big Machine, says that Taylor has warned that he will produce transactions, and recalled that at the time he was offered the option to purchase the rights to the old catalog. This agreement, according to Taylor, involves a look through the old album of his by posting, I would like equivalido to abandon his future in exchange for his past.

Although Scooter Braun remained silent until now, his wife Yael brown came out in their defense, accusing the artist to be, ironically, a great example of how you can use the position to pursue other, in this case the husband, arguing that because of the position of the artist’s father, as a shareholder the Big Machine, was so aware of the changes that had to happen, something Taylor flatly refused through their representatives.

Another one is presented in the media Manager, who decided to set his side was demi Lovato that he gave his word to the whole world that the Scooter is not a bad person, and added that I am personally thankful to be a part of your life.