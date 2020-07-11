The importance of strengthening our pelvic: and you can do it

Overall, to have impurities in the form helps to improve our quality of lifeto avoid pain, disappointment, smaller and, in principle, to live better. However, there are some muscles that we always forget and that was very important.

It if the muscles that form the pelvis and that men, and especially women, are much more important than we are. To train and strengthen these muscles will not only help to avoid problems with urinary incontinence in the long term, but that will also affect the quality of our sexual relations, or in the development process of childbirth and in the postpartum period in the event that we have children.

The pelvis more than concern for pregnant women

It is true that soon he starts to pay attention to the pelvis, when we were in the pregnancy or after childbirth to reduce the physical effects that can be. However, all the men and women of all ages and conditions, the need to train these muscles.

And besides, some of the sports that we implement, can have a negative effect on the pelvis, debilitándolo. In the case of running and other sports with a high return. All microimpactos that we create they can go over what muscles are exhausted. Therefore, although we do sport, we need to think also do special exercises for this area of our body.

Strengthening the pelvic floor

Yoga and Pilates

Practice of certain specific sports such as Yoga and Pilates, can be very useful for training of the pelvisespecially in the case of the second.

These sports they act in a particular way the muscles of our Center which is also the bottom of the pelvis. We can visit specialized gym, where we were offered as indicated in the right column based on these sports, or we can develop them in our house with some applications. Like this, our body will thank you for it.

Abdominal hipopresivos

Gymnastics hipopresiva it has become fashionable in recent years mainly due to his influence, to help us to improve the condition of the body, but also its aesthetic quality.

However, this is not the only thing they can eat holding abdominal hipopresivos. Exercise hipopresivos specific is concentrated in the pelvic region can serve as prevention and treatment some of the problems associated with weak pelvic.

Kegel Exercises

Of course, if we talk about strengthening the pelvic floor, we can’t forget about conocidísimos Kegel exercises. Discusses several exercises that we will reduce the muscles that constitute the pelvic.

Has traditionally been used to help reduce urinary incontinence, but now we know intended for much more and may even help us to have sexual relationships more profitable.

Recommended doing these exercises once a day. The advantage is that they are, that’s not exercises that are visible so that we can implement anywhere. In addition, currently, there are devices such as Sophia Loren

Pictures | Gtres