The mayor of Seoul, leaving behind a note of apology before you die – News-broadcast

The mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, who died Thursday in an apparent suicide, left a note of apology in the company of his home before he disappeared, he caused asked for forgiveness for the pain, and you explain what to do with his remains.

We recommend: Dog police prevented suicide of a migrant in Mexicali, Baja California

“Excuse me all. Many thanks to all those who with me in my life. Always feel, for my family, I have not caused anything more than pain. Please, burned (my body) and scatter (the ashes) in the grave of my parents. Farewell to all,” says the text, picked up today by the local Agency news Yohnap.

The record, released Friday by the Secretariat of the officer, accompanied by a message that is similar to a left on the Desk in the study of Park and was of his daughter, Park, Da-in, who reported the disappearance to the police.

The body without life of the Park, 64, was found after midnight in the park to the mount Bukak, in the vicinity of his official residence, after a large-scale search of the 770 members of the police and firefighters, dogs, and drones with thermal imaging cameras equipped.

“(The body) showed no signs of murder,” revealed to Yonhap, an official on condition of anonymity, said that an investigation be made, to know the exact cause of death, and this is done in accordance with the procedure for a suicide.

Official Funeral

The authorities in Seoul announced today that they plan, with the conduct of an official funeral and save you up to five days of mourning for the Park.

We will install an altar in front of the town hall in the centre of Seoul, for those who want to pay their respects.

“We pray for the soul of the deceased, and we extend our deepest condolences to the citizens”, – said the Deputy mayor for Administrative Affairs of the South Korean capital, Seo Jeong-hyup, in the first press conference offered after the death of the Park.

The official said they will implement a contingency plan after the sudden death, and ensures that the Affairs of the city will continue to negotiate “with strength, according to the values of the mayor Park Won-soon of the prioritization of stability and well-being”.

Seo serve as mayor pro-tem until the election of a new mayor in the municipal election programs for April 2021.

According to information published to denounce the time of the search, the Park in front of a sexual harassment investigation following a exsecretaria what, this week for the “physical contact” unwanted messages, and “inappropriate”.

The police have not publicly confirmed this information.

The Agency Yonhap, citing police sources, reported that after the death of the mayor, the Cabinet chose to close, according to the regulations in South korea, when she dies, there is a suspicion.

With information from EFE

EPA