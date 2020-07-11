The scandal of the bodies donated to science are left to the mercy of the rats

The authorities in France allegations to investigate, that the human body is donated to science, have been abandoned to the mercy of rot and rats in a study center of the University, announced on Thursday the Prosecutor of Paris.

The scandal was first reported last November by the weekly news L’Express, which led to a temporary closure of the centre for the donation of organs of the University Of Paris Descartes (CDC)), while the prosecutors searched the case was now in the hands of the judges.

In what was described as a case of “Violation of the integrity of a corpse” we examine how thousands of corpses were left to rot in unsanitary conditions in the centre.

It is also claimed that some of the bodies and human remains were sold to private companies.

After L‘ExpressDozens of dead bodies. were stored “bare, rotting, stacked on a wooden frame, with wide-open eyes”.

The magazine described the Foundation as “a mass grave in the heart of Paris”.

Response of the University of

The University recognized the error and members of these bodies apologised to the family to be donated.

If you initiated the investigation, the University said in a statement on its website, which confirms that the practices, the one in the middle is not “respect for human dignity required by the company”.

“The University Of Paris Descartes apologizes to the families for this situation,” he says. “The University wants to clarify and to reaffirm the full commitment for the dignity of donors and their families.”

In November, the French syndicate of the medicine is Free (UFMLsaid, that there is a demand.

The union President, Jerome Marty, expressed to the radio France info that in the case of the lost face of the medical profession.

Getty Images

Centre for the donation of organs of the University Paris Descartes opened in 1953 as the largest of its kind in Europe

Trade in corpses and human remains

For more than a decade, thousands of bodies donated to scientific research stored in poor conditions and were, for the purposes of immoralaccording to the report L‘Express.

Some of the bodies were stacked, one on top of the other “without dignity”, the weekly newspaper. Others had the rats, which would appear corrodes, this has always been the center.

Some of the bodies were in a state of decay, be burned without will be analyzed for the purposes of scientific research.

In some cases, it is claimed that the corpses and human remains were sold to private companies, laboratories, or factories for inappropriate uses, such as impact Test car.

A whole body could be worth a few thousand dollars and a limb over 450 reports L‘Express.

Science Photo Library

The body will be donated for the research and practice for students of medicine, but some were sold to private companies.

The weekly claimed to have photos of the installation were taken seen, in the year 2016, the product is a document, 27 pages, written by professor Richard Douard, President of the CDC between 2014 and 2017, the then-President of the University.

Douard resigned in October 2017 for what he called “The inertia of the authorities“, reported the French daily newspaper Le Figaro She added that the ill-treatment of the body up to the well-known scandal.

Dozens of lawsuits

Nearly 80 lawsuits have been filed by the families of the donors. The lawyer representing you, Frederic Douchez, said on Thursday the announcement is “very good news”.

The judges who have the responsibility for the investigation powers, to reach a lot more comprehensive, the truth, he added Douchez.

The revelation led to a temporary closure of the French government, until you perform an administrative control. June of this year, a panel appointed, said that the University ands guilty of “serious ethical violations” in the management of the CDC.

The centre for the donation of organs of the University Paris Descartes opened in 1953 as the largest of its kind in Europe. Prior to the closing, has received hundreds of bodies donated each year.

