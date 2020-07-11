The video from the BBC that shows how the cartels in Mexico are taking advantage of the crisis of the coronavirus

Criminal groups in Mexico are taking advantage of the crisis of the coronavirus to push a controversial practice, known as narco-philanthropy.

To dole out relief in the areas that benefit most by the paralysis of the economy in the middle of the pandemic, the efforts to extend the support of its social base and increase the control over the population, with the goal of facilitating the continuation of your millionaire business.

A team from the BBC obtained exclusive access to the cellars, to organize from, your donations to the Sinaloa cartel, the organization headed by Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, arrested in the United States since January of 2016.

According to security experts, this strategy of the cartels is not exclusive to the Sinaloa cartel, and Mexico.

In Medellín, Colombia, there is a neighborhood built by Pablo Escobar, at the time, I was trying to a political figure. Similar cases have occurred in Italy and in other countries.

It is estimated that the war on drugs has cost Mexico around 250,000 lives since 2006, when the then government declared an open war against the narco.

