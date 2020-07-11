These are the drug cartels who want to dismantle Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said during a visit to the united States Southern Command in Miami, Florida, is committed to “work tirelessly” to the dissolution of the cartels and end the smuggling of illegal drugs (photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW)



In spite of the efforts of the U.S. government, the drug cartels more expanded its influence by establishing alliances with gangs and international organizations, in accordance with the drug enforcement administration (DEA, for its acronym in English).

For Your Size, influence, violence, and the ability of the operatingthe DEA, the special attention in six cartels Mexican drug: Sinaloa cartel, cartel Jalisco New Generation, a cartel of the Beltran Leyva, Juarez, Gulf, and Zetas. All of them are traded annually, large quantities of marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

President Donald Trump said during a visit to the united States Southern Command in Miami, Florida, is committed to Work “tirelessly” to the dissolution of the cartels and stop the illegal trade of drugsa fight that has caused the Death of thousands of people.

According to the documents of the DEA, the Sinaloa cartel is one of the oldest organizations in Mexico and with the majority of its activities on the Pacific coast photo: AFP)

“We will work tirelessly to stop illegal drugs, arrest the drug dealers. […] Dismantle the cartels and the criminals responsible for the death of thousands of Americans“said the representative, who explained that the drug dealers are “really heinous,” said during his visit to Miami, where he also spoke about the drug trade in South America.

The u. s. government, he said, will work through the application of the law and with the support of the DEA, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English)the Coast Guard and Southern Command.

Sinaloa Cartel

According to the documents of the DEA, the organization is considered to be one of the oldest in Mexico, and with most of its activities on the Pacific coast. The cartel is different than the other Mexican, to maintain the operation around the world.

The criminal group, exports, and distributes methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl in their centres in operation California, Arizona, New Mexico and west Texasthe border in the States, where he the drug from Mexico entered. Joaquin Guzman Loera, El Chapofounded in the late eighties and early nineties, an elaborate system of tunnels on the border with the United States to enter the drug.

Joaquin Guzman Loera, El Chapo, was to give in the late eighties and early nineties, a system of tunnels on the border with the United States, the drug (photo: EFE/Mario Guzman/file)



Earlier this year, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection found a tunnel of 1.5 km length, from Tijuana to San Diego, Californiathe longest it has been discovered, on the Northern border. The report also said that the Sinaloa cartel has a presence in the largest in the country.

Cartel Jalisco New Generation

This cartel is the second largest influence in the United Statess, only in accordance with the Sinaloa cartel. The CJNG is relatively new, compared with the other criminal organizations. The DEA also describes him as “one of the best powerful“and more Growth: a complex network of distribution in the U.S. territory.

The main operational centers of the group, according to the DEA, are New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles. In Mexico, the border towns of Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez and Nuevo Laredo.

The CJNG has extremely violent and you keep an open fight against the Mexican government and rival youth gangs, to lose control, and expand your territory. The criminal group has a presence in 24 of the 32 Federal entities of Mexico.

The CJNG is characterized by an extremely violent and maintain an open fight against the Mexican government and rival youth gangs, to lose control, and they expand their territory (photo: Screenshot)

However, in the United States, there are also drug cartels as a “domestic“(the origin in this country) You will need to be removed to the Mexican control of the territories and markets in the American union.

So approved Polo Ruiz, a senior official of the Agency for drug control (DEA, for its acronym in English), the journalist Jesus Esquivel, whose remarks were published in the weekly newspaper Process.

The Special agent in Charge (SAC) of the DEA of the United States in Arizona, acknowledged that in your country drug cartels operate, built and run by the people of your countrythus, Esquivel, and his statements break down the speech that Washington is driving since 1973, Richard Nixon created the administration for drug control, and against declaring war on a business allegedly operated by foreign criminals.

“Die every day due to overdose of drugs (usually synthetic), and some 137 people,” said Ruiz Process during an interview at the DEA office in the district of Nogales, Arizona, just a few meters from the border with Mexico.

Gangs have shifted to the Mexican cartels, the sale and distribution of drugs in the U.S. (photo: AP Photo/Moises Castillo, file)



“The consumption of fentanyl is the main cause of deaths by overdose. Face with great force, the demand for synthetic drugs, so we have initiatives that focus on the cartels, domestic”said.

Polo Ruiz responded, emphatically, ” Yes ” to the question, whether in the United States, the cartels.

“Many of these organizations have built their business in the Northern part of the country and the people in the southern part of the border with Mexico. They put you in charge transport, and other logistical aspects,” revealed the agent. And explained that the cartels, the Americans are a form of organized crime, which in the last four or five years.

Fentanyl is a very addictive drug and deadly (photo: shut floor)



The increasing demand for drugs, to acquire coupled with the power of the Mexican cartels, transport, distribute and sell all kinds of tranquilizers in the United States motivated gangs and clubs motorcycle driver, who worked for the Mexican organizations are structured, cartels.

“You have to move people (in the South of the United States), the medications (that you bought in large quantities to Mexican organizations), and the control over the territories. Some of the gangs and other criminal groups are cartels, budget of the DEA“well,” said the agent of the company.

The agent pointed out that the Mexican cartels began to buy drugs in bulk to the Colombian organizations in the eighties, the now, the gangs, the Americans buy the Mexican drug dealer, and you are responsible for the sale of drugs.

