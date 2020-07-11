Thus it is possible to cook the pudding from Chia seeds, Breakfast is Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss-one of the best models of his generationbut it is also one of the most popular viewers, thanks to its naturalness and compassion. In addition, in search of closer contact with his fans, he opened a channel on YouTube, where, as usual, to share jokes and tips.

Because of this, we all can learn a little more about herthings that you like, and some of their tricks of beauty to always look perfect.

Thus, we can know how it’s done in the form, in accordance with its exercises not enough, Pilates, sports, which was recognized as fan in many cases. Try changing your workouts, so I imagine classes, cardio and stretching.

Carly is clear that in order to be good on the street before you have to be in the middle. So, if you ask me, emphasizes the importance for her to sleep each day that your body needs and also provide adequate nutrition.

It is not rare that we were able to witness the progress model in the kitchen, which shares recipes and heat treatment processes, including those which do not go well and the pan is the game is very weak.

Pudding for Breakfast

Carly is ham in the kitchen and proof of this are the famous waffles that bear his name, and which attained great popularity when he shared the recipe with your followers. But although they are delicious it is not always possible to eat cookies so that you have various options.

With it, these púdines that it will be very easy for the preparation and adoption ofespecially when at work you have less time in the morning to prepare Breakfast.

There are two versions, vanilla and chocolate and both of them are very simple to prepare. As a first step, Carly choose two containers with lid and put in each about 30 grams of Chia seeds.

For cooking in vanillajust mix it with 750 ml of milk of almonds, half spoon of essence of vanilla, a little salt and a little stevia. As soon as person possible Chia seeds and mix again.

If you like more option chocolatetry to mix equal amounts of milk of almonds with one or two tablespoons of cocoa powder and one to two tablespoons of maple syrup. Add a little salt and mix well. When you are ready, add them to the Chia seeds and remove.

Both drugs you have to leave them in the refrigerator for at least three hours, but it’s better if it’s all night. In the morning the Breakfast is super, which can add some fruit fresh to make it more complete.

Chia seeds

In addition, performing energy, Chia seeds source of vitamins and minerals, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and fiberthat gives us the feeling of satiety. Do not contain gluten and are antioxidants, have large amounts of calcium, iron and potassium, and protein.

Thanks to omega 3, which help to fight the fat and regulate body weight, and they can include in our diet a very easy way to drugs such as this one, or on salads, for example.

Yes, should not be used in excess, in the amount of fiber that bring, can cause discomfort, so three tablespoons a day is enough.