To get Trump to open migratory route for the “dreamers” citizenship

The President of the The United States, Donald Trumpannounced in an interview with the Telemundo network, the promotion of a regulation on immigration, which is a possibility for the “Dreamer“a group of young people who came to the country irregularly by their parents a path to citizenship.

“In the next few weeks I’m going to sign an immigration law”, announced Trump during the Interviews with the chain, in Latin, stating that he will be an executive order effort, but without Interpretation of the content.

Trumpthe search for re-election in the elections in November, is canceled in the year 2017, the program is designed to give the of his predecessor, Barack Obama, legal protection for the “Dreamer“against deportation and a work permit for these young people through a program known as DACADeferred action for Childhood arrivals (DACA).

“One of the aspects of this bill will be DACA. We have a way for citizenship,” he added Trump has made the fight against irregular immigration as one of the cornerstones of the mandate.

In the United States, about 700 thousand people, most of them of Latin American origin, benefit from the program DACAwhose resignation of the government of Trump was challenged in court and ended with a decision of the Supreme court, by blocking the Executive’s decision.

During the interview, Trump argued that the decision of the Supreme Court are “powers” issue this decree.

However, new questions about the legality of this measure, and Trump received almost immediately, a questioning of one’s own field of Republican senator Ted Cruz.

“There is no constitutional authority to create a President, a” path to citizenship ” by decree,” said Cross, pointing out that the Amnesty program created by Obama was “unconstitutional” and warned that “it would be a huge mistake to extend if Trump is trying to” protect.

