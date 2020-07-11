To test BioNTech-Pfizer decides to Argentina vaccine against covid

Argentina is currently in a tough economy is experiencing crisis worsened, after the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus. Photo: AP

Argentina She was selected to Testing of a vaccine against the covid-19Project funded the multinational company BioNTech-Pfizer, announced by President Alberto Fernández.

Argentina is the only country in the region where the place is, one of the phases of testing for a possible vaccine against the covid-19″, wrote on Friday, Fernandez in his social networking account.

The German company BioNTech, and the pharmaceutical laboratory American Pfizer had reported a week ago, the positive preliminary results of their joint initiative, the vaccine against the new coronavirus in 45 participants.

The experimental vaccine BNT162b1 “is capable of generating to a neutralizing antibody response in humans at a level greater than or equal to those cited in sera, convalescent, and this at relatively low doses,” says Ugur Sahin, ceo of BioNTech, in a statement by the two companies in Washington.

In the Argentine capital, the company said on Friday in a statement that “the selection of a center in Argentina to the implementation of these studies was based on various factors, which include the scientific expertise and the operational capabilities of the computer of the principal investigator, the epidemiology of the disease, as well as the experience of Argentina in the conduct of clinical studies”.

The announcement in Buenos Aires, was made at the end of a hearing of the mandataryio with the Directors of the company and the private Foundation infant, the official residence of Olivos to the North of Buenos Aires.

The company is to have the scheduled start of the first phase of the study in July, always and when they are received, as soon as possible the regulatory approvals.

The Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech is one of the twelve vaccines tested, the said in man (clinical phase) around the world, according to the records of the world health organization (WHO), the government said in a press release.

Argentina the 90,000 infection of the coronavirus, has exceeded 1.749 dead and nearly 40,000 patients recovered.

