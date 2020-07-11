Tourists beat a seal to take photos with her

A video published on social media showed the moment, in the tourist, a seal hit, only to leave you unconscious, so that some of the children in a photo with her.

It all happened Mangistau In Kazakhstanin days gone by. According to the testimony of some internet users, the tourists beat, the both of you to desmayarla, lifted out of the water, so that the children could be recorded your images.

At the end of the photography, the back into the sea, motionless; it is not known whether he survived.