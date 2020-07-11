Trump is the mask for the first time recovered the infection of Corona Virus in the United States

Washington.- The alarming increase in infections with the Covid-19 in the United States, several States has been forced, in their process of re-opening before the pressure on the health care system and for the first time, President Donald Trump shows ready to wear a mask.

The United States recorded on Thursday of this week 1.011 deceased and a record of 61.790 spread of the COVID-19, in accordance with the separate counting of the Johns Hopkins University.

In 15 of the 50 States of the country, the virus is in “accelerated expansion”, and in five other countries, the situation alert: Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia, according to the health authorities.

BACK IN THE RE-OPENING

“More than to think back a sentence completely, I would rather the need to ensure that the States put in the pause in the process of opening,” he said on Thursday dr. Anthony Fauci, an epidemiologist of the White house.

Texas, California and Arizona returned a week ago, the closure of restaurants and bars decree to the rising number of hiv infections, and Nevada today has taken the same decision to the alarming increase in confirmed cases.

The strong political polarization, the life in the United States has influenced the ability of the health response, because the Federal government delegated to the States the control measures.

The President Trump has added to the confusion, his skepticism to the toilets and in case of doubt, the recommendations for stricter Fauci and other experts.

“Dr. Fauci is a good man, but has committed a lot of mistakes, for example, you will not have to be a ban on the arrival of the very infected, China. I did it nevertheless, and we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said in an interview with the Fox, to limit its decision to the arrival of the passengers from the Asian giant.

FOR THE FIRST TIME, TRUMP MASK

However, and in a correction, unusual in him, Trump first announced his intention to put a mask on his visit to a military hospital, Walter Reed, at the edge of the city Washingtonfor you , this weekend.

Up until now, had refused to do this, and behind the effectiveness ask.

“I think that it’s okay to wear a mask if I feel comfortable. I go to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers were wounded. Some of the injured. And also some of our employees of the COVID, people who have done a great job,” he said in the same interview.

“And I hope, that I have to wear a mask when you go -he added – you’re in a hospital, so it is a reasonable question”.

The provisional balance of the deceased -133.106 – already at the lowest point of the first estimates of the White house, the screened in the best of cases, between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

REPUBLICANS IN FLORIDA IN THE AIR

Trump has insisted, on numerous occasions, that the economy should not be paralyzed by the pandemic, and even if the cases grow.

Their opinion was supported by much of the Republican governors, such as the case in Texas or Florida.

“Close all the shops in full, and return to the mode of delivery, that will really force the Texans to poverty,” he stressed this week, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas.

Exactly in Jacksonville (Florida), one of the States that it is the strongest of the resurrection of the virus, where it is expected to be held between the 24 and 27 August, the Republicans in the trombone will formally assume the candidacy for the November presidential election.

Several senators of high rank have announced that they are warned not to take care of the risks, however, and the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, about the feasibility of the event in the current circumstances.

“We will have to wait and see how things look to determine at the end of August, whether or not we can said us security for so many people,” McConnell in a statement picked up by the local press of Kentucky, state they represented.

The Democrats have already announced that their convention, scheduled for mid-August in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), and is expected to choose the Vice-President Joe Biden as a candidate for the White house in a virtual format.

fml