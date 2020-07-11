Trump to commute the prison sentence of his friend and adviser, Roger stone | International

The exasesor of Donald Trump, Roger stone, in Washington. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Donald Trump, the prison has been switched to this Friday, to the veteran exasesor and friend, Roger stone. The ideologist of the US President was due to jail next Tuesday to come for three years and four months after he was found guilty of seven offences, including obstruction of an investigation of the Congress of the United States to the Russian interference in the presidential elections of 2016 and dealing with witnesses. Stone, the Associated Press news Agency reported that the representative of the Republican called him Friday morning to inform him of his decision, which he had hinted, if he was convicted of last February.

The press Secretary of the White house, Kayleigh McEnany, described stone as a “victim of the deception of Russia from the left and their allies in the media”. The Board of management of Trumpf, said the Advisor to several Republican presidents, has suffered “a lot”, and that they have been treated unfairly. The representatives retuiteó this message to the news. A bill of exchange is not the same as full pardon. This measure does not erase convictions for serious criminal offences, for which he stone was sentenced, but it would be exempt from compliance with the freedom of the penalty. The friend of the President, of 67 years, had expressly declared that they create through the social networks, claiming that his life would be in danger in the prison during the pandemic coronavirus.

Trump had not his refusal to hide the conviction of stone in 40 months in prison, and had advanced that it was possible to make use of the power to forgive by the prosecution. The American President had already declared, that the judgment should be repealed. “I can’t let this miscarriage of justice!”, months wrote on Twitter. “I would love to see Roger freed, because I personally believe that you were treated very unfairly,” said the President last February. Stone the key in the investigation of the shot-Russian-led exfiscal special Robert Mueller because of her connections with WikiLeaks, the organization behind the leak of thousands of E-Mails from Democrats during the campaign for the presidential elections of 2016.

In a moment the attorney-General, William Barr, said that the comments made by trump against the decision of the jury was “impossible to make”, to his work. In principle, the prosecutors recommended that the stone hit between seven and nine years in a Federal prison, but Barr Vice versa, that the decision, according to a tweet from Trump complains about the hardness of it to do justice to his long-time friend. Finally, the attorney recommended a lawyer, a lighter punishment, causing the entire team of the Department of Justice was working on the case, to quit his job. However, the authorities have the case denied to have acted under pressure from the White house.

Adam Schiff, the democratic leaders of the Intelligence Committee of the house of representatives, has forgiveness in his day, “to stone, to protect when they committed their crimes, Trump would be an act of corruption is awesome”. Grant Smith, a lawyer, said the veterans Advisor on Friday, that the stone feels “honored, incredibly, that the President, Trump has his incredible and unique power under the Constitution of the United States, for this act of mercy”.

