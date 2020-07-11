Trump will make the way for ‘dreamers’ citizenship in the United States

EFE and AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trumpannounced in an interview with the chain Telemundo The car, a decree on immigration, to get a way for “dreamers” citizenship, on the basis of merit.

“In the next few weeks I’m going to sign immigration bill“said Trump in an interview with the chain, in Latin, stating that he will seek an executive order, but without any Interpretation on the content.

The Republicans that visited this Friday in Miami and met with Cuban community in Venezuela, the journalist said José Díaz-Balart I would insist on this reform by executive order, although it also noted that it would be a “big bill”. However, Telemundo he said that after the Governor said that it would be through an executive order.

Trump, who seeks re-election in the elections in November, is canceled in the year 2017, the program is driven by its predecessor Barack Obama for to give a legal protection for the “dreamers” against the deportations and a work permit for these young people through a program known as DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“One of the aspects of this bill will be DACA. We’re going to have a path to citizenship,” added Trump, the fight against irregular immigration as one of the cornerstones of the mandate.

The announcement of the trump suit happens three weeks after the defeat of the Republicans in the Supreme Court of the United States, which prevented him from deleting the program DACAthat protects from deportation young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers”.

In The United States, about 700 thousand people, most of them of Latin American originyou benefit from the DACA program, the resignation of the government was challenged by Trump out in front of the court and ended with a decision of the Supreme court by blocking the President’s decision.

“IF going to be in order, in the next few weeks I will write a big executive order on immigration, and I’m still DACA, the Supreme Court, has given me the strength to do this, it will be part of a law on the merits and include DACA and the people will be very happy,” said the Republican

During the interview, Trump argues that the decision of the Supreme Court are “powers” issue this decree. However, new questions about the legality of this measure, and Trump, and was almost immediately a challenge to his own field, on the part of the Republican senator Ted Cruz.

“There is no constitutional authority to create a President, a” path to citizenship ” by decree,” he said Crossthe said the amnesty program created by Obama was “unconstitutional” and he warned that “it would be a huge mistake to extend if Trump is trying to” protect.

