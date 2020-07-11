“Very interesting!”: Pilar Rubio blinded Karlie Kloss with this new task

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
13


Pilar Rubio is a woman, “weapon”, because (to date) model selects a new task that must be performed in the program “Ant”.

This time, in the presence of American supermodel Karlie Kloss, a leading television made a new goal.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here