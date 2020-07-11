VIDEO: African-american buy all the corn on the cob sold by a Mexican in the United States; the gesture is going viral

WHETHER Baldwin, an African-American who came up in California a man sells corn on the cob, Popsicles and pork rinds. WHETHER ended up buying all his goods to the seller.

United states, July 10 (opinion).- Of couple of days, a touching story circulating in the Internet play the main role two men of different races and nationalitieswho would have taught them that everyone, no matter the color of your skin or the site, you come to should human beings help us, between us.

WHETHER or not Baldwin is an African-American, in Riverside, California, and a few days ago, while I was in the garage of his house, he noticed that in front of his house, he spent a Lord’s, of Mexican origin, with a shopping cart corn on the cob, ice cream sold on a stick and pork rinds.is

In spite of the pandemic, must leave the seller working on the streets to earn in order to be able to keep a bit of money, everyone in your family.

WHETHER you came to this middle-aged man to see what he brought to the Lord, in his car, he said he would buy his goods. At the beginning, the Mexican, believed that everything said is a joke, but Baldwin him that I admired so much what he did, that the only thing he wanted to, he could go home early.

The Afro-American gave him $120 to change all of your elotes and pork crackling, and an additional gave $80 tip.

Best of all, is that Baldwin gave all the goods to your neighbours and passers-by of your home, so that is not desperdiciara.

