Why is bags, the public health emergency of Covid-19 examines the use of plastic?

The sanitary contingency of Covid-19 a change in thinking you need to re-use the plastic, because it is a material that serves as a barrier against the coronavirus, said Alejandra Ramos, Jaime, economist Autonomous University Of Coahuila and Chairman of the environmental project TAAN.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, found that plastic bags in shopping-Center and self-service that satisfies the need for consumer protection.

It is a material that you can trust, and can help slow down the spread of the virus, the strip, the prohibition of the manufacture and marketing of plastic bags in the city of Mexico and some other States in the country, a measure that entered into force on 1. January of this year.

Your ban was on the basis of the criteria environmentalists, but the reality is that the real problem lies in the improper handling of the waste, due to a violation of the rules and public policy, citizenship, enterprise and government.

You can also read: Industry is sinking 29.7% in may, despite the start of the lifting of the restrictions of Covid-19

“I think that the laws forget, the preference of consumers and their needs, and create costs which are not calculated to the time to pass laws,” he added.

The problem of the excessive pollution, he said, is not the plastic per se, but in the management of the waste. “The evidence shows that the plastic produced in a very efficient manner, it is thin, it requires little material, little volume, little weight, lower transport costs, ( … ) what makes it may be eco-friendly,” he said.

“A bag to carry the air pollution, but a bag as a garbage container, is an organic product,” he added.

He explained that, if the waste is not properly disposed of, not only the plastic, but the glass, cans, cardboard and any other type of material will continue to pollute the environment.

He noted that the sector is so important for the country, which is currently at 3% of GDP and remove the plastic is a error that many other environmental costs.

He stressed that, according to studies by the Environmental Agency of the Uk, bags of paper and of fabric more occasions, seven and 327 are used times, respectively, in order to reduce the environmental impacts in the process of manufacture in comparison with a plastic bag as a garbage bag.

“The bags made of cloth and paper require the use of many more resources, whether water, felling of trees, energy. In addition, they emit a large amount of greenhouse gases in the production,” said the specialist.

Ramos, Jaime pointed out that this type of policy distracts from the underlying problem, the mismanagement of garbage collection.

In Mexico, he added, produced 103 thousand tonnes of waste daily, of which only the collection of 84 percent and 16 thousand tons remain in the roads, waters or at any place in the environment.

sg/Hg