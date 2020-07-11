Why Kendall Jenner won’t be on the show Victoria’s Secret

Kendall Jenner will not, it is one of the angels, we shall see

year to go to Victoria’s Secret. Last year the model has already realized his dream

and this time will not repeat.

Was not even presented to the casting, in that it was

Blanca Padilla or Shanina Shaykwas he one of the most recent is really

as Gigi Hadid Karlie Kloss do.

Why Kendall’s not a parade this year to sign

underwear is a way of competition: Pearl. According to sources

close, sister Kim Kardashian you have a contract with a millionaire as the picture

in the house and a prestigious area.

Sam Kendall has published in social networks

the pictures you see posing in lingerie from La Perla,

making it clear that this year his “wings” fly in the other direction.