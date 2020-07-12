11 manicures for Jennifer Lopez, which are purely trend to copy this year, and how to achieve success diva

Jennifer Lopez is always individual manicure completely perfect it is a fact. So each very little time, we see, by visiting one of their manicure confidence, how Tom Bachik that, as usual, to turn. So today we want to immerse you in the Instagram account of a specialist, in order to find the inspiration for our nails in the summer.

Thus, we chose eleven of manicure what we see on your account for every taste, from minimalist or natural color, neon and bright.

In manicure the most JLo

Thus, the nails yellow, to lilac that is so fashionable at the moment or nails of the roses, but with a hint of neon, everyone can become the ideal solution for the summer, full of colors and tasty.

















The rhinestones and sparkle that will not skip on the nails of Jennifer Lopez

Of course, stones, crystals, jewelry, bright or just Shine-this is something that can not be, and from that knows a lot, as well, that we can see.









French manicure and natural, classic that never dies, not for JLo

Of course, the French manicure and their varieties, or more natural, is something that is still very much in Vogue, so you can’t miss this selection of ideas for this summer, because, Yes, we already know that many of us always put on a classic.













In logomanía recent obsession with Jennifer Lopez

And finally, although this trend is a challenge to complete, doesn’t require much, but we can give you to good use. Thus, logomanía came to our lives and to ourselves, as has been shown in many cases, and these two designs are proof of this: as Chanel or Versace?









Photo | @tombachik