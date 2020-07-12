20 movies that were set aside for the coronavirus

The closure of the cinema was one of the first actions that you have taken the health authorities and for Hollywood it cimbronazo that is still not seen. The premiere was postponed and the new date will they be implemented? Here are some of those movies that society expects.

“Dogma”

Original premiere date: New date 17/7/20: 12/8/20 Is the long-awaited return of Christopher Nolan in fiction (which is a continuation of “Starter”?). Theme: time travel, with a touch of international espionage. With John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson.

“Mulan”

Original premiere date: New date 27/3/20: 21/8/20 In the Eastern Princess Disney, as well as the version of live-action, embodied Liu Fei, accompanied by two stars: jet Li and Donnie yen. Look at Mulan, who has the power and warrior. Directs the other woman: Niki Caro.

“The new mutants”

Original premiere date: April 2020, New date: 28/8/20 premiere of the spin-off of X-Men, based on the exciting comic book, comes postergándose 2018. Selling Fox Disney complex things. Work Anya Taylor-joy, and Maisie Williams.

“The place in silence 2”

Original premiere date: March 2020 New date: 4/9/20 one of the best horror films of recent times, could not need a sequel. Emily blunt and her family are still fleeing from the aliens who is listening. John Krasinski repeats his address.

“Jungle cruise”

Original premiere date: July 2020 New date: 30/7/21 aboard a small vessel, the course of rivers, Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt, crossing the jungle, full of dangers -both real and supernatural. On the basis of a successful game one of the Disney parks.

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Original premiere date: June 2020 New date: 2/10/20 Gal girl with lightning again presented hotel renovated – costume Wonder woman to meet the new villains: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). And again, Steve Trevor, played by Chris pine.

“The french dispatch”

Original premiere date: July 2020 New date: 16/10/20, As usual in films, writes and leads WES Anderson starring, huge and dazzling. Anderson decides in this case, his admiration of journalism with the history of the reef ” takes place in France in the postwar period.

“Candyman”

Original premiere date: New date 12/6/20: 16/10/20 Reboot Saga noventosa, Tony Todd in the skin of a monster who kills with his hand-hook and spits out swarms of killers. Jordan Peele is one of the screenwriters of the film, but he left the address NIYA dakosta.

“Black widow”

Original premiere date: New 1/5/20 date: 6/11/20 your character Scarlett Johansson died in “Endgame”, so here we can travel back in time to find out their origin. And added: la posta is in the hands of Florence Pugh.

“No time to die”

Original premiere date: April 2020, New date: 20/11/20

It is known that the film No. 25 James bond stamps farewell Daniel Craig form. Cary Fukunaga directs, returns Lea seydoux and villain in the performance of Rami “Freddie mercury” fish.

“Soul”

Original premiere date: New date 19/6/20: 20/11/20 new Pixar comes out as a tribute to folk culture in the USA, starring a musician who has lost passion for art and childlike spirit that helps to restore the road.

“A free man”

Original premiere date: 3/7/20 New date: 11/12/20 Ryan Renolds is the man, a Bank clerk, who discovers his true identity: it’s a character from a computer game, in which you can do. Works Taika Waititi directs and Shawn levy.

“Eternals”

Original premiere date: New date 6/11/20: 12/2/21 films, the most anticipated stage in the new Marvel Cinema Universe. The franchise opens, legendary heroes and universal, with a cast headed by Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

“Top gun maverick”

Original premiere date: New date 24/6/20: 23/12/20 Tom cruise returns to the role, which he turned him into a super star. Now the teacher of the son of his friend Goose (interpreterpath miles teller). But this does not prevent him to return to heaven, to fly fighters in combat.

“Ghostbusters”

Original premiere date: New date 10/7/20: 5/3/21 This new installment in the series subtitula “Afterlife” works as a sequel to the movie 80-ies, with the return of classic characters (Dan Aykroyd, bill Murray) and the emergence of new figures.

“Morbius”

Original premiere date: New date 31/7/20: 19/3/21 In the spiderverse are still developing with the advent of this magnetic comic book character, a scientist turns into a vampire (Jared leto) and is a problem for Spider-Man (which does not appear in the film).

“F9”

Original premiere date: may 2020 New date: 2/4/21 it is nothing ix delivery “fast and furious”, this time with Dom Toretto (VIN Diesel) fights with the problems that causes his younger brother Ivan (John Cena). It is already known that there will be “F10”, “F11”.

“Bios”

Original premiere date: October 2020 New date: 16/4/21 Tom Hanks is the last person on Earth. Only the dog, so he goes and creates one for android that will accompany you. From there the story works, in order impensado. Miguel Sapochnik Directs.

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Original premiere date: New date 20/11/20: 21/5/21 In godzillaverse comes to one of the chapters of the most anticipated. Crossover monsters promises surprises. Come back Millie Bobby brown, Kyle Chandler and villains from the mysterious Monarch Corporation.

“Despicable me 2”

Original premiere date: New date 3/7/20: 2/7/21 “increase GRU” about how he became the villain that we all met, and the role played henchmen in the process. GRU’s mom (Julie Andrews) and doctor Nefario (Russell Brand), are the keys.