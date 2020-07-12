Arrive urns with the ashes of the dead Mexicans of COVID – Televisa News

The special flight of the Mexican Air Force the New York Repatriates 250 urns containing the ashes of the the Mexicans that died because of the COVID-19 in the United States, has this Saturday night, to the city of Mexico.

We recommend: New York says goodbye to 250 “heroes” of Mexicans who were killed by COVID-19

The arrival of the aircraft, the urns placed in the old hangar for the President of the International airport of Mexico city, where an honor guard paid tribute to.

In the surveys, Mexican have decided at some point to travel to the American dream. Dreams, turned into ash. The Covid 19 ended with them, and with the illusion of their families.

For the transmission of the surveys, which the Secretariat of Foreign relations (SRE) in coordination with the Consulate General of Mexico in New York and with the governments of the different Mexican States.

“The country people were killed, most of them alone and the product isolated by the compliance of their duty, their job, support their families, both in the United States than in Mexico, but, nevertheless, it is a day of peace and a Paradise all because you come to his home to rest, to finally rest in peace and return to their homeland,” said Jorge Islands, Consul of Mexico in New York.

As soon as I landed the airplane of the Mexican air force, 8:37 in the night, five officials of the government of Mexico went out of the Boeing 737 in a makeshift altar in a symbolic manner of the surveys of José Luis Sánchez, Rigoberto Garcia, Juan Flores, Elizabeth Priego, and Anastasio Gomez, died Covid 19. There, at the altar, I gave a guard of honor.

Since the pandemic began, died in the United States of America, over 500 thousand Mexicans of COVID-19.

In a note, SRE, noted that through its consular network in the United States, will continue to support the families of the Mexican people who have died of the virus in this country.

This Saturday, the city of New York farewell to the remains of 250 “heroes” Mexicans died in the city of since the coronavirus with a heartfelt ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, before transferring to his country, that means the return of the largest in its history.

“Thanks to this 250-heroes that are known as “frontliners” (workers in the first row) to work this city,” he said, at the funeral of the Mexican Consul in New York, Jorge Islas Lopez, who traveled with the polls to Mexico. “Were workers who were in the first line of defense, ( … ), either preparing food in the kitchen of the restaurant, working in the construction industry, the cleaning of hospitals… they Were allowed a hero to be invisible and anonymous, and that all of the new was able to get York at home, and that costs us dearly, it will cost our lives,” she said.

At the brief ceremony, conducted in Spanish by the cardinal of the Archdiocese of New York, Timothy Dolan, took a hundred members of the family, visibly distressed, and, wearing masks and gloves, and they prayed in front of the 250 urns containing the ashes of victims of the pandemic, in the majestic altar of the Church and covered with a white cloth.

After the condolences, Dolan conveys, that time and again stresses the importance of the Mexican community of New York and the example of faith given, to send the Archbishop wanted his condolences to the families, the remains get in Mexico.

To come In the next few days more flights to our country, to the return of the compatriots who lost their lives.

“It is the way of Mexico thanks to what you wear, how much you contribute to our migrants in Mexico from abroad and, of course, in addition to comfort to their families, to give to be able to bid a last farewell in his own country”, he repeated, Roberto Velasco, Director General for North America, Secretariat of Foreign Relations.

At the end of the tribute, the 245 surveys began to be laid, in order to pass the Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico city, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala, and Veracruz, to their relatives, the governments of the member States shall facilitate urns the transfer of the election, in order to reach your goal.

With information Bogdán castle and EFE

KAH