Basque infected with Covid, the vote of the Commission of an offence against the health

Two historical regions in Spain, Galicia and the Basque countryCelebrate regional elections tomorrow, Sunday, with security measures “extreme” with the emergence of hundreds of outbreaks of coronavirus all over the country.

Although the vast majority of the cases detected in the last few weeks, are mild, for the national and regional health authorities will strive to prevent Focal points of infection community out-of-control, one of the most affected countries worldwide by the pandemic, with more than 28 thousand 400 dead.

In both regions have increased, the precautionary measures, with masks, disinfectant gel, brands of safety distance or routes of entry and exit, as well as the priority for people of more than 65 years.

In the local Basque of Ordizia, the epicenter of the outbreak, more important, to avoid your region (70 cases), have been installed at polling stations in open locations, such as courtyards, schools, or sports facilities, which closed places.

It is also recommended that you bring the envelopes with the ballot papers from home, so use as little as possible the public stands.

The authorities of the two regions were not allowed to go to vote to the people infected is to explain that this is not limited to, their right to choose, but that limits your mobility to the rest of the population.

The The Basque positive covid-19 votes the Commission of a crime against public healthsaid this on Saturday at a press conference the Minister of regional security, Estefania Beltran de Heredia, and health, Nekane Murga.

The risk of high abstention

Under these circumstances, is the big question of the level of participation. As an example, only 41.6 percent of the voters voted in the second round of the city-the French past, June 28, on the precedent of the immediate elections after the end of the confinement by the Pandemic.

The vote-by-mail can be triggered in two regions in relation to the previous elections 2016: a 130 per cent in the Basque country and in almost 80 per cent in Galicia.

To avoid a trial, the high abstention, the Chairman gallego, and the pursuit of re-election, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said the situation is “normality and peace”, and you go to vote, you will be “safe, as going to the pharmacy”.

“Do not be afraid. Vote is safe,” said the head of the Basque government, Iñigo Urkullu, head of the “people you may prevention is to vote.”

The political significance of the elections

In the side purely political, the fact that both regions have their own characteristics, in addition to the predictable broad abstention of the pandemic, you can limit the extrapolation of the results to the national level.

In other cases, these elections first thermometer could, the state of the coalition government -the first in the recent democratic history of Spain, built by the Spanish Socialist workers ‘ party (PSOE) and the formation of left-wing United we Can.

One of the axes of political discussion is the strong economic crisis caused by the pandemic is caused by a novel coronavirus and the Executive’s answer, focused on trying to reduce the social impact and to defend the population more fragile.

But Galicia is a region in the traditionally conservative people’s party (PP wins, the first opposing force at the national level).

Current head of the regional government of Galicia, Nuñez Feijoo (PP), to reach, is seeking his fourth term and get your second one is the absolute majority to form against the socialist party and some left-wing groups and nationalists, aspire to be, an alternative coalition.

You can also read: England opened in theaters, and swimming pools, to make plans, the mandatory mask

Something similar happens in the Basque country, to repeat, where the Basque Nationalist party (PNV) hopes, of victory, of the takes that instead of the regional elections in 1980.

All the surveys show that the PNV to improve their results from four years ago to achieve however without an absolute majority, despite a few errors is remarkable corruption and scandals.

And there is no doubt, it will continue to be the cooperation of parliamentarians of the Socialist party, which is, on the contrary, in Madrid, where the PNV support to the government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez.

A possible national interpretation of the results can occur when Nunez Feijoo achieved a victory far in Galicia, as on the national level, maintains a discourse that is much more moderate and pact-based, that the leader of his party, Paul Married, of the verb incendiary against the Spanish government.

In contrast, Married prevailed in the Basque country, a candidate is much more difficult than initially expected, and a negative result in this region could also lead to some form of barrier, the strategy of the conservative leader.

ASG