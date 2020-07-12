But wouldn’t it be Henry Cavill Avenue (Cavill! Superman can appear in the Flash movie DCEU

Scarlet Sprinter can cross the path of the last son of Krypton, as it was reported earlier this week that Superman can appear in the Flash movie, which will become part of the Extended DC Universe (DCEU), but actor Henry Cavill, who embodies this superhero in this series, is not involved in this project.

Above may sadden many fans of the British star because a few weeks ago it was reported that he would return to the series, and not as the hero of his own movie, but in scenes and supporting roles in several productions, but not in the case of ‘The Flash’.

In accordance with the portal We Got This Coveredno Cavill needs to be in the film it is an adaptation of ‘Fm’, so your version of man of steel is very different because you have to keep in mind that in the history of comics, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother’s life will die, but it changes his present, as a consequence, more chaotic and dangerous for mankind.

The source did not specify who would be the actor who can interpret the new Superman, but if called upon to carry out Batman is Thomas Wayne, is Jeffrey Dean Morgan-the hero of ‘The Walking Dead’, unfortunately, yet to be announced officially their participation. It should be noted that this man of steel will not be final for DCEU, will only be for a feature film.

At the moment production is suspended because of the pandemic on the coronavirus, however, already in the early stages of development, just not yet known whether the actor Ezra Miller in protagonizará, because of the scandal, which was a few months ago, which caused the anger of Internet users, who suggested that, despidieran project. With or without Miller, ‘The Flash’ will hit the big screen next June 3, 2022, that is, if there is no more delay anymore.