Campers, trend of tourists in Europe by the COVID-19

The Mobile homes or campervans have some popularity in Europe during these holidays, the hang around with the coronavirus and can cause flare-ups on the continent.

Because of this, Alberich, a mother of 32 years and a resident of the coastal town of Castellón, in the region of Valencia and her husband excluded take the plane, Stay in a hotel, or at places with crowds of people. “The idea is to get together with many people and avoid a little bit of the spread,” he said.

“And now, with what the COVID, what better than your home in tow and not be cheap?”, adds.

The need to maintain the physical distances in Europe avoid flare-ups, the planning of the holiday for many Europeans

A recent survey showed that a 90% of the Spanish it will be held in the country this summer, traveling abroad. And a 83% decantaba rides in a private vehicle.

Fabrizio Muzzati, who is in charge the travel Agency Spanish Aquíestoy caravanningensures that a lot of people who never imagined that the journey in a motorhome is now superior.

“In a time when all the world is looking for much security, we are convinced that there are more people for testing of circumstances,” he explains.

In the relaxed restrictions of travel, the rental of rv reactivated “so intense,” said last month, the Spanish Association of caravan and residential mobile ASEICAR.

“Genuine Anger”

It’s just a chip is not a phenomenon.

“From the desconfinamiento, it is a real passion for the motorhome is, on all sides” Francois Feuillet, President of the European Federation of campers (EFC) says.

“The a motorhome means freedomSavings and ecology. Now we add the health and safety and for us to be a blessing,” he says.

The interest for this mode of transport has grown throughout the continent, where there are five million users and two million vehicles on the roadaccording to figures from the industry.

In Germany were enrolled 10 thousand new mobile homes in may an increase of 32% compared to last yearand in France joined the 3 thousand 529 new vehiclesa growth of 2%.

In Spain, the market is small, but were enrolled one thousand 208 campers June, 20% more than a year ago, according to the statistics of the ASEICAR.

Shot rent. Yescapa, a platform for private hire, registered more than 32-thousand-500 reservations in June for Europe, and the applications for July and August are about 60% higher than in the summer of last year.

Of these, a third are from Spain.

Back to tourism home

Despite the re-opening of the the borders in Europe since the 15th of June, a lot of people wary of traveling abroadthe co-founder of Yescapa, Benoît Panel says.

“After the COVID, there are no reservations, almost” outside of the country of origin of the customer, which usually is 20% of the totalexplained.

An entrepreneur is the exploitation of ceramic, José Pascal Guiral in General, you go on holiday abroad. This time, shortly after the end of maternity, a rents for the first time Mobile home Traveling through the mountains of the Pyrenees.

“This is much nicer than going to the airline or the hotel, is another thing. Gives you the freedom, you are a week and you feel that you have a month of vacation,” he explained.

July Barrenengoa Gomez, Director of Caravan holidays, ensures that the health crisis has increased the interest in domestic tourism.

“The people have aspirations, the trips with the motorhome in Europe a lot. This year, the expectations in the Iberian Peninsula are more limited,”.

Others are of the opinion that the coronavirus accelerate the waiver of the destinations of mass tourism, Cruises and vacation packages.

“This pandemic will do to change your habits, because they are the less to be in the rooms where there are a lot of people” View Fernando Ortiz, Director of the Benimar, the leading brand for mobile homes in Spain.

“Not for the risk, because vaccines are”, but by “the freedom of being able to change the goals during the trip. This change in the habits that we he said last time”,.

