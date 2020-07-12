China shows pictures of the laboratory in Wuhan, accused of the dissemination of COVID-19

China has shown, the the first pictures the mysterious Laboratory-Wuhana report by the state-run tv channel CCTV.

During the Images You see, the scientists wear special costumes that protect you from viruses within the lab.

In addition, it can be seen that the researchers are low security protocols, and delivery in this laboratory.

Other images show the corridors of the Laboratory completely clean and empty.

Access or exit LaboratoryYour employees need to go through a series of doors whose mechanisms are driven by safety sensors.

“/> China the first pictures of the mysterious laboratory of Wuhan has revealed, by a story. Photo: AFP

Lab defends their security protocols

The Laboratory Virology Wuhanhas been accused of escape to the left, the virus that caused the pandemic COVID-19; however, the Director, defended the security protocols.

The Laboratory P4is located in this city, where the virus appeared at the end of last year, working with strains of the virus especially dangerous, and there are hypotheses, to show you, that would be in the origin of the pandemic COVID-19.

But the Director of the Laboratory National biosecurity, Yuan Zhiming, gave the lie to this idea in an article in the state-run TV broadcaster CCTV and the Images this site try to justify the character.

“Without a permit, nor a mosquito could happen Laboratory“. Yuan Zhiming, Director of the Laboratory National Biosecurity.

“None of our technicians Laboratory could take even a drop of water or a piece of paper”. Director of the Laboratory National Biosecurity.

According to the Director, “which could introduce to people that we draw animals from the Laboratory to sell, or who could escape, have no idea of our operation”.

The theory is that more consensus is that the virus originated in a bat, or a pangolin, and then I went to the man.

“/> “There was no leakage of pathogens and contamination of man” in the Laboratory the Wuhansays its Director.

Photo: AFP



The probable location of the contamination would be a market Wuhan To live sales of wild animals.

Yuan Zhiming as a “natural”, that his Laboratory it is suspect, since it is the most close to the epicenter of the epidemic.

It ensures confidence in “the rumors to dispel progressive”.

“There was no leakage of pathogens and contamination of man” in the Laboratory the Wuhanbuilt in collaboration with France, assured the Director.

According to Yuan, although the Laboratory it is a “black box “secret” is in fact “very open and transparent,” and expects to get, in the future, foreign researchers

Despite of several claims, some of the agencies of the international press were allowed to visit the Laboratory since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The United States and Australia, among other countries, accusing China of lack of transparency and called for an international investigation about the origin of the virus.

With information from AFP

You may be interested in: