Coronavirus. A driver died after shots of people without a mask

AFP

France / 11.07.2020 08:35:18





In France, a bus driver, 59-year-old, died after passengers beat him they ask you to use face wipes Respect the sanitary measures against the coronavirus, according to his family.

“We have decided to let it go. The doctors were the Fans and us,” said Marie Monguillot, 18 years old, his father, Philippe. A little before, his mother Véronique announced on the social networks: “My husband died around 17:30 PM, RIP my dear”.

According to the office of the Prosecutor of the Bayonnethe driver, a father of two other girls of 21 and 24 years old, was the victim of an attack, “extreme violence”, beaten to a pulp and hard the head wounded when I try to control the ticket from a person and required the use of the mask to the other three passengers. The attack occurred at the end of the last week in this city in the southwest of France.

“Crime is a coward”

The aggression, and the subsequent announcement of the death of outrage among his colleagues and among the politicians. The Prime Minister, Jean Castexreminded by the night, the driver of the bus attacked in a cowardly,” and said on Twitter that “justice will punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

“This act of abject and cowardly should not go unpunished”tweeted the minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin, who travels on Saturday to Bayonne.

There are four prisoners

Two men aged 22 and 23 years who are suspected of, supplied the beat, were indicted and imprisoned for “attempted voluntary manslaughter”, a legal designation that is likely to change due to the death of the victim.

Two suspected accomplices were also accused of having detained this week, particularly from “non-assistance to a person in danger”.

icc