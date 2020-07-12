Coronavirus.- Isolated 1.950 possible cases of the coronavirus in Maracaibo, Venezuela

MADRID, 11 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Venezuelan authorities have reported that a total of 1,950 potential infection of Corona Virus found in prison, in Maracaibo.

The mayor of the city, Willy Casanova, has stated that these people are waiting for the result of the PCR test for confirmation.

Casanova stressed that they do about 2,500 tests daily to detect cases and isolate them immediately. This week 619 positive cases, add in the city.

The next week is to improve the work of the screening-thanks to the collaboration of 120 young people who volunteer to participate in the efforts to protect the population and to break the chain of transmission of the virus, Casanova explains.

Venezuela has confirmed 8.803 cases and 83 deaths due to corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, there are 2.671 patients recovered. The graph of cases and deaths are in the upward trend.