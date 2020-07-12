Coronavirus.- Isolated 1.950 possible cases of the coronavirus in Maracaibo, Venezuela

The Venezuelan authorities have reported that a total of 1,950 potential infection of Corona Virus found in prison, in Maracaibo.


Saturday 11. July 2020, 23:58

