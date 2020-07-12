Donald Trump used face wipes in the hospital for coronavirus

Millennium Digital , Reuters, and AFP

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the President of the United States, Donald Trump appeared to be wearing in public a mask. As long as the virus progresses with force by the United States, the President gave in to the pressure of being an example for the rest of the citizenship.

I just love it. Trump comes with a mask at the military hospital Walter Reed, to the outskirts of Washington. The first time, put it deliberately in front of the cameras. He says it is the right place for you. Visited Military Hospitals.pic.twitter.com/epGNl7jwSe — Bricio Segovia (@briciosegovia) 11. July 2020

The President used a mask and stamped with the presidential seal during a visit to the military hospital Walter Reed, where he met with wounded veterans.

Trump had refused to wear before a mask in public, or ask you to do other Americans, said it was a personal choice, but have declared that you would if you were in a crowd and could not keep his distance from the others.

Said worn to even have a mask, at the end of may on a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, but at the time, refused to be publicly seen, because I want to, “give the press the pleasure to see him.”

Shortly before his visit to Walter Reed, trump journalists in the White house: “I Think that, if you are in a hospital, especially in a particular environment, if you speak with a lot of soldiers, people, I think, in some cases, simply from the operating table, it is good to wear a mask”.

The most important public health officials the use of face masks to curb the spread of the virus urged. Critics claim that the refusal of the trump, showed the lack of leadership.

Even if other officials called out his government for the use of masks and social distance, Trump, striving for economies of re-election in November, under pressure from the States reabrieran closed people.

Re-opening is causing an increase in cases

But given the fact that many States relaxed the restrictions of coronavirus infections have. The new American cases of covid-19 increased by 69 thousand on Friday for a third record day in a row.

The decision to set an example, comes to the citizens of the u. s. at a time when the country registered more than 3 million of the infection of coronavirus and 134 thousand dead, according to the John Hopkins University.

