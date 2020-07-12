Donald Trump uses a mask for the first time in public in a military hospital

Washington.- The President Donald Trump used a Face Wipes during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time that the President is seen in public, with the kind of coverage facial-recommended by health officials as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19.

Trump he flew by helicopter to the National Military Medical Center, Walter Reed in the suburbs of Washington to a meeting with wounded service members and the providers of health care services, the care for patients coronavirus. When he came out of the White house, told reporters: “If you are in a hospital, especially … I think that is expected that you wear a mask.”

Trump wearing a mask in the corridor of Walter Reed, as he began his visit. She was not wearing when he came down from the helicopter on the site.



The President was late for the wearing of a face mask during the pandemic, which broke out in the United States Of America since March, infected, and more than 3.2 million are killed and at least 134 thousand people. The Republicans are more prominent, including the Vice-President, Mike Pence, supports the wearing of masks, such as the coronavirus The ground gained this summer.

