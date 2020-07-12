Ebrard announces the arrival of a French company in Chihuahua

The holder of the Secretariat for Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardreported via his Twitter account that the French company SAFFRON it is building a plant in Chihuahua, Mexico, finished the interior of the passenger aircraft from Boeing.

The foreign Minister stressed that thanks to this plant will employ more than 800 people.

I would like to share, we received a message that on 1. July, the day of the entry into force of the TMEC that the French company SAFRAN, will start construction of the plant in Chihuahua, in the manufacture of the interior of the passenger airplane BOEING, give employment to over 800 people!! — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard)

Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that the announcement of this investment was on the 1. July, when in force, the has entered free-trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his counterparts from the United States, Donald Trump, stressed the importance of the implementation of the agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

In a joint message to the White house, Lopez Obrador pointed out that this agreement is the realization of the three Nations and their people, and this is achieved through the improvement of productive chains for the restoration of economic presence, which has been lost in North America.

“The T-MEC is the ideal instrument to support the economic security and greater confidence in our countries, which will be crucial for the recovery that has already begun, in our two Nations. The T-MEC confirms our common understanding that North America is a region that creates prosperity for all its citizens”.

