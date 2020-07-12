Elsewhere, now, deaths by Covid-19 in EU

New York— After a steady decline in deaths from Covid-19 in the United States, has begun, an increase in the number of deaths in the last week, especially in the States of the South and the West.

The number of daily deaths was down for months, since April, also in States like Florida and Texas, where it stays spikes in the cases and the hospital, and the numbers broke daily of contagion in the Land records in the last few days.

Scientists had warned that this situation will not last. The death of a Corona Virus, if it happens, usually occurs several weeks after infection.

The experts forecast that the increase in cases and hospital stays, the same thing would happen eventually with the death and the result will be met.

“Increases constantly. And is increased, when it was expected,” said William Hanage, a researcher of infectious diseases at the University of Harvard.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press from the data of the Johns Hopkins University, the moving weekly average of deaths per day reported in the United States increased from 578 two weeks ago, at 664 on 10 July, still far below the peak of April.

Deaths per day reported, increased in the 27 States in this period, but in most of these States the average is less than 15 deaths per day. A smaller group of States, the one that drives cases, the increase in the national death.

California reports an average of 91 deaths per day, followed by Texas with 66 and a significant increase in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina.

It is believed that the increase in New Jersey is due in part to their reports of deaths, which is likely to be much rarer.

The virus, more than 130 thousand people in the United States, and more than half a million in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University, although it is believed that the actual numbers are much higher.killed

The researchers say that the number of deaths will continue to rise for several weeks, although not as dramatically as in March and April, for several reasons.

Firstly, the examination was extremely limited, and at the beginning of the pandemic, and it is now clear that the infection will not be detected increasingly in the public transport, nursing homes and other places, before she knew what was going on.

Now she has to understand increased test and better to the extent of the areas of focus.

Secondly, many people have changed their behavior, and the use of the mask has become much more common in some places. And although there is still no vaccine to improve the treatment of the sick in the hospitals.

Another factor is that new viruses are fatal tend to attack in the first term, to vulnerable groups of the population such as the elderly or people with weakened by other disturbances.

This means that, at least in the North East, many of the affected people have already died,” said Halkitis, Perry, Dean of the faculty of public health at the University of Rutgers in New Jersey.