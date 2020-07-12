Finally! Trump face with towels to collect, when you visit in the hospital

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The American President Donald Trump, he wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on the Saturday, the first occasion that the President is seen in public with the type of face protection is recommended by health authorities as a precaution against the spread or to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Trump traveled in the helicopter the Medical Center, Walter Reed National Military to visit in a suburb of Washington, wounded soldiers and medical personnel, the patients treated by COVID-19. On the left of the White house, the President told the reporters that “when you are in a hospital, especially… I think that is expected that you wear a mask”.

Trump a mask used in the vestíbulor the Walter Reed at the beginning of the visit. Brought a to the time of the descent of the helicopter on the site.

The President began to use a mask, have a long time after you exploded the pandemic plaguing the United States since March and infected more than 3.2 million people and caused the death of at least 134 thousand.

Republicans are important, among them the Vice-President, Mike Pence, supports the use of masks at the time that the coronavirus was propagated in the summer.

But Trump refused to use, face cloths, press-conferences, briefings from the force of the attention on the coronavirus, political rallies and other public events.

People close to him have told The Associated Press that the President is afraid that the mask makes you look weak and she is worried that the change in the approach to the public health crisis instead of the economic recovery. To describe the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity private Affairs.

While she has not worn a mask, self, Trump’s mixed messages over their use, has commanded, recognizing that it would not be appropriate to use in enclosed spaces, where people can keep up with a social distancing is relevant. But at the same time, the journalists face cloths in order the accused to be politically correct and retuiteado has news, the fun, the Democrat Joe Biden, by using the mask, and to imply that Biden looks weak.

In most people, the new coronavirus caused mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks.

In some people, especially older adults and those suffering from disorders of the underlying health conditions that can cause more serious diseases, such as pneumonia and even death.

