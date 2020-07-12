Gertz Manero is, Kamel Nacif was from me, says Lydia Cacho

The journalist Lydia Cacho accused the holder of the office of the attorney General of the Republic (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Manero, you have broken the help secrecy over the investigation of your case, and with him “my torturer and drug distributors of girls to escape from his hiding place”.

According to the magazine Reform, the ag’s office asked the government of Lebanon the extradition of the businessman Kamel Nacif Borge, a fugitive from Mexican justice for the crimes of the torture against the journalist Lydia Cacho in 2005.

After the publication of Nacif Borge has not yet stopped, but the Mexican government initiated the management to achieve its capture, for the purposes of extradition.

The journalist emphasizes, once again, that for more than a year, there is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Mario Marín, Nacif, and Karam Beltran; the three, he said, and displaced persons.

Lydia Cacho was arrested and charged on December 16, 2005, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, by elements of the Judicial police of Puebla, the crime of defamation and slander after the publication of the book “The demons of Eden”.

In your country transfer from Cancún to Puebla, Cacho was the victim of torture by the police officers that arrested him.

The 2. August 2018, the Human Rights Committee (HRC) the organization of the United Nations (UN) decided that there were a number of violations of the human rights of journalist Lydia Cacho, and has not been done for the justice in Mexico, was detained after he published a book, through a network of child prostitution, in the characters like the businessman Kamel Nacif and the Governor of Puebla, Mario Marín are involved.