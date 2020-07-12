Hailey Baldwin was rated as “constant angel”

United States.- After six days of absence of social network, Mexican singer Christian Castro has returned to Instagram, wearing blond hair and that big belly!, the signal of the good life that gives, at least, with food in its new headquarters in Los Angeles, where a quarantine due to the extreme measures of health for the Covid-19, at a time when lasts dedicated to new work projects.

And as she wrote and published a video for their new single ‘When I come back life”, kike Santander, dedicated to his grandmother died, Socorro Castro Alba, also gives time to the interview live, how to speak, what happened with Luis Garcia and Christian Marinoli, which took place on 25 June, the program ‘Botanero pa’ bear’ Fut the Aztecs said their names, fiction and the bride, in General, that was with a former football player, the rapture, that he, Luis Miguel and fear, I have a father, among other topics.

In the same way as the past July 6, Christian gave an interview in the Argentine program Is 97.5, which showed that lasts the project of the Deputy from the group of the Sphinx, at the same time, which contributes to his new theme music. Also explained why in Instagram and writes his comments on the Italian language, because, said he admires the language that says his mother, to perfection, except that I lived a few years in Italy, where the famous actress and singer Veronica Castro have also been popular.

“I’m going to order the happiness that gives me to your notification,” “Precious photos, I love to see you so happy; you’re super!!! well, God bless you all the days of your life! Hi” and “you’re the best, number one; the best ballads and the best letters are the same. I’m a singer and I would like to continue your journey, which are ballads and romantic. The sauce is the best, no doubt. Greetings from Argentina” was selected more than 170 reviews and more than 700 thousand of “likes”, which was the publication of more than 50 thousand followers of the artist.

In early July, the singer starred in more than a ridiculous escape from the paparazzi program ‘new day’ from Telemundo being caught Dining with a blonde at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where virtually left abandoned at his companion for what I found, ran as the reporter said “just die! As well, die!”, not wanting to interrupt work to answer questions.