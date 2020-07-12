Hong Kong took its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March in the middle of a third wave of infections

In the last few days, the number of newly positive in the city of semi-Autonomous-which lasted for weeks, without having to register the new cases were in 30 Friday, 42 on Thursday, 24 Wednesday, and on Tuesday, 14.

With these data, the Hong Kong government decided on Thursday to recover some limitationsbecause the limitation of seats in bars and restaurants starting this Saturday.

Responsible for the education of Hong Kong, Kevin Yeung Yun-hung announced yesterday that from next Monday, is stopped, the classes in day-care centres and primary and secondary schools.

According to the RTHK, the new cases are in connection with old people’s homes, schools, and restaurants, and also identified infections in some of the taxi drivers in the city.