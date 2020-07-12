If you do not threaten the re-opening of the schools and universities of Donald Trump, take the tax exemption

However, it is not clear, what is the Foundation of Trump would be the end of the tax exemption of a school. It was also not clear what I wanted to say that Trump with “indoctrination radical” or who would decide what kind of activity is. The White house and the U.S. Treasury Department has not commented so far on the message of the President.

The guidelines to the Service, the Internal revenue service (IRS, for its acronym in English) establish six kinds of Activities that jeopardize tax-exemption a non-profit organization, including the political activity, lobbying and departure from the stated purpose of the organization.

But the ideology is not in the list of the IRS, said Terry Hartle, senior vice president of the American Council of Education, the presidents of the universities. The review of the situation of a school would follow the guidelines already established, he said.

“It is always very unsettling, to designate that the President, the schools, colleges or universities in a tweet“says Hartle. “That is, I believe, that everything from this quickly“.