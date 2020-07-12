Jennifer Lopez and her secret of eternal beauty, is 50, and looks 30. | Special Instagram

For many, it’s just that the famous perfect look at any time, even years, but now, experts in the field of fashion and style show is all about Jennifer Lopez and her secret of eternal beauty, as it has 50 and looks 30.

And that Jennifer Lopez is Latin from the best in the world. The pandemic has paused some of my projects, but a year ago he was on tour more attractive, their music videos have millions of views, and almost all of their musical themes was successful.

Many do not know, but Jennifer Lopez he began his career as a dancer, and then will come the speech and singing. What dance was one of their great allies, as in the case Biby Gaytán.

In addition, the vivid pattern Jennifer Lopez it should not be completely in aesthetic medicine, but also in strict mode health and beauty today ceases to be a mystery to some might inspire and run it were able to transcend the time period.

Although Jennifer Lopez looks like a Mature woman, we can say that in the best phase of his life, and the point of second marriages, loved his children, a variety of business projects and career application. So…what is it beautiful? Instagram this is one of the tools where presumem every day, and even showed, of course.

Jennifer Lopez and beauty routine that forever stays young

In order to always look beautiful and young, Jennifer Lopez created a procedure in seven steps, where, of course, includes health. Mention, the physical and aesthetic experts in the world of fashion, style and beautiful showing all actions free big JLO:

Skin care

In several interviews, Jennifer Lopez he talked about the importance of removing make good before going to sleep, and placed in the cream to give relief to the skin of the event. Only sleeping with makeup is one of the most effective ways to blast appearance wrinkles.

The cleaning procedure Jennifer Lopez also includes cleaning of the face and after a workout to keep the pores clean.

The value of sunscreen

Different dermatologists agree that using sunscreen is a prerequisite for skin care, regardless of the season. In the case Jennifer Lopezshe chooses for Windows high FPS and takes a lot of sun, so almost always we see sunglasses, hats and other accessories which help to protect itself.

Glycolic acid

This stuff is the best ally of skin so that he was free from dead cells and dirt. Jennifer Lopez use it at the expense of their cleansers for the face and so it looks perfect all the time.

Respect their hours of sleep

Jennifer Lopez supports who sleep more than eight hours, and this is above all of its liabilities. Eight hours minimum, and, if possible, you can sleep in nine or even 10 hours.

Exercises and dances

To keep the muscles in good shape, well, Jennifer Lopez perform time-consuming exercises, in which you could skip, run and dance. Has two personal trainers who keep themselves in shape with claimant treatments and many times shares with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, who also has a lot of physical exercise.

Jennifer Lopez exercise every day, without excuses, so many times, he showed in the social network.

Healthy eating

In addition, training time, Jennifer Lopez take care of what eats and what she takes, mostly, eat more vegetables and protein, like lean meat. What proteins help to prevent your appetite so you take care of your muscles, and remains filled with, not to eat junk food.

Not from alcohol, coffee and tobacco

In an interviewJennifer Lopez he noted that these substances accelerate the aging of the skin, so that it stayed heated.

