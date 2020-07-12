Joshua Kushner, brother-in-law the liberal trump and the groom Karlie Kloss | People & Famous

Joshua Kushner is a problem: his brother Jared is not only married Ivanka, daughter of Donald trump is one of the people the maximum of confidence in the President of the United States. When he grew up in a family dedicated to doing business can help Joshua to open many doors to accumulate more wealth. But this onion blood so narrow, more than favorecerle, punishes hard.

Josh, 32 years old, is the founder of Thrive Capital, a venture capital Fund that invests in companies that are in the stage very early in its creation. Place the company money in the field of media and the Internet. He was the first that he made a bet on the social network Instagram, before being sold on Facebook. Also put money into Reddit, Youtube, Spotify, GitHub, and “Jet”, controlled by Walmart. To raise money in a cool, managers need to earn the trust of investors who entrust their money and names Kushner is not, of course, a good business card”, after winning the election trump. Universe of Silicon valley, he sees the demon, his populist rhetoric against migrants and women. Joshua didn’t vote for that father-in-law of his brother, and was not in new York city at night. Close to San Francisco to meet with the owners of Slack. Josh Kushner expected the victory to Hillary Clinton. When the plane landed he found himself in a difficult situation, is clearly worse than it was when removed. And instead be proud to have a direct channel to the white House and apologize.







Josh Kushner, for five years out with model Karlie Kloss created to Prosper in 2010, the initial investment of five million dollars from relatives and friends. Today, the Fund moves assets for a sum of 1500 million U.S. dollars). For anybody not a secret that he is a supporter of liberal values: in addition, the day after the inauguration of the trump was seen walking in heavy traffic pink, who took Washington for women’s rights.

Josh insists that Jared is his best friend. But responsibility he feels to his family members, said that also for the companies in which it invests. One of them is Oscar Health, an insurance company that uses new technology use in the management data to reduce health care costs. And the company participates in the insurance system at an affordable price, created Barack Obama. This is the most obvious example, as their interests confrontation front with the ambition of policy, Jared Kushner. The efforts of his brother and the whole team trump done to hurt the death of Obamacare. Josh couldn’t hold back the anger, its harmful effects that can have policy change, although it does it very subtly, to avoid to scare away investors.

Thrive has its headquarters in the Puck Building, one of buildings real estate real-estate Empire from Kushner in SOHO. The family also manages Observerlocal weekly that is sold on the island of Manhattan. The young entrepreneur not only takes the place of a senior Manager in a Corporation, also has a seat on the Board of Directors of the funds. Although I think that the data he was working in the family firm, with whom he studied at Harvard, Josh was a subject of particular interest to venture capital.

Josh also has two sisters Nicole and will. And although Jared Kushner will have to waive fees in the family business after moving to Washington to join the team of the government suspicion of involvement in the conflict of interests of all family members. Nicole has caused controversy in may when he used the name of the brother of Jared, at an event in Beijing to attract investors. Promised them special visas and green cards in the United States in exchange for investments of half a million dollars on the development project in new Jersey. Although at any time quotes Vagrants by name, at the presentation there was an image of the President.