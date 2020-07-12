Karlie Kloss will be the new Project Runway

Was recognized as the best model of the magazine People in 2008. Three years later desfiló the first time Victoria’s Secret in 2014 he was named an official Angel, but soon after decided to hang the wings, to focus on his other commitments. Karlie Klossthat began in the fashion world with only 13 years old, seem to celebrate this 2018, one of his years, more complete. Just a few months ago they announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner (and, probably, remember the ring on your Instagram account), continues to “modern”, in the study of programming -with people, in addition, to break the gap between men and women in the field of technology and on the horizon new project on TV. She, who was the Muse for designers like John Galliano and started a summer camp for girls that are looking to learn languages such as HTML, Ruby or JavaScript gives relay Heidi Klum before Project RunwayTV program in which various fashion designers compete to have the opportunity to submit proposals in the framework Fashion week in new York.







The choice of the model to bring this place doesn’t seem random. For more than a year Carly premiere in the world of television with his own program Movie Night with Karlie Klossin which gathered a group of friends and discuss with them their Hobbies, movie. The program, which arrived in Freeform last winter, attended as guests Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber or Ashley Graham, with whom he shared jokes. Also, if you like science you saw their participation in the format currently available on Netflix Bill Nye Saves the World. Some experts in an interview on scientific matters, with an emphasis everyday that affect, in some sense, in our lives, and the model acts as a co-host.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I couldn’t be more excited to introduce a program that will provide a platform for emerging designers USA while you pursue your dreams, creativity and business,” said Carly in a statement that echo US weekly Variety. And added that it was nice to cooperate with a group of innovators of fashion, as Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano. She Sirianodesigner and winner of the fourth version of the program turned in two big acquisitions of the new season of the program. “Project Runway offered amazing opportunities for many and I am happy to take on this role as mentor. I hope to guide and inspire new talent,” indicates, the constructor, after joining in the Nizhny Novgorod region, said, between its customers Michelle Obama, actress Ghostbusters Leslie Jones or Scarlett Johansson.







Carly, who also performs the role of Executive producer of the programit seems , trying to follow a changed path to a wider area, which, though connected with the world of fashion, should not be associated necessarily with the runway. The choices may have been motivated because of the crisis, which had to face a few, when, how collected portal Stylecasterthis model was rejected by designers who told him that if didn’t lose weight, will never work for them.