Kourtney Kardashian considers your curves in a bikini onesie animal print with family Khloé

Kourtney Kardashian dazzled in a network to sit in an amazing bikini from the new collection sisters Khloé.

A large clan Kardashian posted a photo to his Instagram where he appears to wear a beautiful bikini onesie animal print, with belt, ideal for improving shape and highlight curves in the summer, has a price tag of $ 109.

“Oh, my GOD, look at that great body in its 41 years,” “I love this bikini I don’t need it”, “always stylish and beautiful, natural body, and exciting”, “bikini remains remarkable”, “it’s all diva” and “I need this swimsuit to hide my rolls”, there were certain reactions in the network.

This swimsuit is part of the collection that Khloé just quit for the summer, which is called Good Swim, and it’s perfect for all body types, as it has for all sizes, from the smallest to the largest.

Khloé also believes, curves, a few days ago with a bathing suit onesie black color, very elegant, for all occasions.

In addition, also available bikini animl print in two parts, if you want to show off your band.

