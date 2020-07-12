Like the COVID-19 led to an increase in the demand for plastic surgery

An unexpected result of the close and the social distance that has brought us, the pandemic of the Corona Virus can be found in the clinics of plastic surgery in some countries.

And is that not a few are those who have decided to have cosmetic surgery, thanks to which it extended the work-from-home and the use of face masks in the event of a pandemic covid-19.

It is true that the virus is shutting down shops in the world, but also that others have seen, to their clientele: including some cosmetic surgery clinics, Yes, the taking of sanitary measures strictly as the test application covid-19 and more frequent cleaning.

Centers in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia have registered a increase Patients search Treatments Fillers lip, bortox, facelifts, and rhinoplasties.

“I decided to heal the procedure during the quarantine, because it allows me to at my own pace,” he told the BBC’s Aaron Hernandez, the labial was filled and eliminates fat from the cheeks in Los Angeles.

“Surgery of the lips is not something that men are more inclined to do so for some people it can be something else. Therefore, I would have preferred to be home and back to full, and the people did not know what operation I had done it once, that was,” he says.

The last time it was made, the procedure before the quarantine, he said, had to go to work in public, and her lips were extremely swollen and bruised”.

Rod J. Rohrich, a plastic surgeon from Texas, said he was in attendance for many patients. “More than normal. We could probably work six days in the week, if we wanted to. It’s pretty amazing,” he told the BBC.

The surgeon said that, in General, the people would have to take taken into account the time of the Recovery the house if you many work from home that does not need to be taken into account in the Operation, but now that.

“In fact, you can relax at home and can also use a mask if you go on the road after a rhinoplasty or cosmetic surgery. People want to live normal and part of it is to see, as well as the feeling,” he said.

But not only the United States register an increase in the number of patients, the aesthetics during the outbreak.

Discounts for the national

South Korea, well-known for the beauty operations, was one of the first countries to register cases of covid-19.

Instead of the imposition of a lock national, implemented a plan of social distancing and encouraged people to work from home.

Although the foreign patients that have followed local population decreased, by you to las a clinical cosmétictos.

Several of these decided to offer you discounts.

Getty Images Cosmetic surgery is very popular in South Korea.

A high school teacher of 54 years, was an eyelid surgery in February, he told the newspaper Joongang Daily all the plastic surgery clinics he visited were “full”.

The hospital is BK in Seoul, told the BBC that at the beginning of the pandemic, people were nervous, but then started getting to the clinics.

“The patient began to feel safe and comfortable to the Operation, in spite of the covid-19. The number of patients is constantly increasing”, – said the speaker of the BK.

“In spite of the coronavirus, it is estimated that the number of patients increased by 50% compared to the same season last year,” he added.

The requests of foreign patients and is done online have also increased, said the spokesman.

Increase in Japan

Japan did not implement a formal closure, however, the Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, declared a state of emergency lasted until 31. May and urged people to stay at home.

EPA Japan declared a state of emergency until the end of may.

Despite this, the clinical aesthetic, but also an increase in the reported patients.

The increase meant that the Association of Aesthetic medicine of Japan warned that the cosmetic treatments “were not necessarily a lot of people” and asked them to stay away from surgery, the with “in order to prevent further spread of the virus.”

“As the clinic of plastic surgery is equipped to perform the procedure on the same day, we have definitely seen an influx of patients, the treatments during this time,” said Michelle Tajiri, the coordinator of the clinic at Bliss clinic in Fukuoka, in southern Japan.

“The main reasons are that they are unemployed and idle time is not a problem, as well as the fact that they all wear masks, and therefore, any facial procedure, you can dress up easily,” he added.

For Hernandez, in the USA, the outbreak was the perfect time to pull an Operation. “In any case, I had more time to heal. I could take drugs, that probably would not have been able to take, if I had to drive and I was able to get more ice cream in the area of my lips and face,” he said.

