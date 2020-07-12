Maluma and Jennifer Lopez posing for Instagram What’s New cooperation?

Maluma this caused anger in social network to share a new photo on your account Instagram where there very happy in the company of actress and singer Jennifer Lopezthe event that sparked rumors about a possible collaboration of music between them.

Image leaves us to see Maluma and Jennifer Lopez sitting on the red sofa, it notes that the famous singer Columbia to giggle, and the interpreter ‘On The Floor’, dressed in a tracksuit and look closely at what can be with a clean slate.

This publication managed to win 616 thousand likes within three hours and was accompanied by the text, which reggaetonero announces his 51.5 million followers on Instagram that they are ready to do a new project, but does not know whether cooperation in the music or is it part of the film, as announced earlier.

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez, who will share the credits in the cinema

It’s been almost a year with various American sites that talked about the fact that Maluma was included heads of Hollywood to take part in the ribbon, a film, that will be the performance of leading Jennifer Lopez.

Maluma and JLO was part of the team Marry Me.



The tape is titled “Marry Me” and the addition to the famous singer in the title role, also confirmed the presence of Owen Wilson, the famous actor and satirist of the United States, who participated in more than 60 film industry.

Maluma and JLO can be preparing new music.



Maluma will interpret true love, the figure of Jennifer Lopez, who discovers that cheating and from here begins a remarkable journey. The film will be directed by Kat Coiro and will, as screenwriters John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill, who based the plot in the manga of the same name, Bobby Crosby, but still don’t know the details of the film.

Photo: Instagram