Mayor fusila speech from the movie Independence Day

“/> The mayor called Alejandro Torres and comes from Argentina. Photo: screen Capture

The mayor of the city of El Carmenin Argentina, Alejandro Torreshe got into a big mess. In the social networking get viral for your Speechbut not because it was a great book full of emotions, on the contrary, it seems that the Text of the “speech” of the famous Film, “The Day Of The Independence“ starring Will Smith.

By the Day of the Independentshown in Argentina, Torres decided to make a Speech of the festival and looking for a little push of the current global situation.

“Perhaps it’s fate that today, 9. July, a special date, it is time to fight once more for freedom. We will not be tired, the face of the disease, we will not die without a fight, we still exist today, that we have the name of our Independence Day”. Alejandro Torres, mayor of the city of El Carmen

Extraordinary speech by Alejandro Torres, the mayor, or the mayor of the city of El Carmen, Jujuy (Argentina) yesterday, celebrating the DAY of INDEPENDENCE!!! An Example Of This. I hope to see that no one stop. pic.twitter.com/wXf7AWPzXI — Federico Ortega Or (@OrtegaFede) 10. July 2020

After the end of the the speechin the social networking get viral, as many users accused him of stealing the words of the legendary film “The Independence Day”where humanity fights against an alien invasion.

The film

“Independence Day” was in the year 1996, and the protagonist was: Jeff Goldblum, Will SmithBill Pullman, Margaret Colin, Vivica A. Fox, Judd Hirsch, Mary McDonnell, Robert Loggia, and Randy Quaid.

The argument is about an alien invasion on earth, mankind is almost ready, but in a flash of claw, the United States idea a plan at the global level, finally, the invaders.

But what is even more important that the last attack, coordinated between all the countries the day of the independence of the United States.