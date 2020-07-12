Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrives in a luxury wedding Misha Nonoo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came to the wedding of her friend, Misha Nonooin Rome, which takes place in the style of the film ‘La dolce Vita’, directed by Federico Fellini.’

The guest list is very exclusive and the most famous people in Hollywood and in the world of the family. Will Ivanka trump, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Orlando bloom.

WHO IS THIS MISHA NONOO?

Misha Nonoo the famous fashion designer, besides being recognized for her talent in this discipline, has also played Cupid to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became known. Mike and Megan shared moments in your life, because Michael was also one of the special guests baby shower for Megan in Manhattan.

WHAT ARE THE SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS TO GO TO PREBODA?

Michael addressed the audience, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harrycases when in accordance with the scenery of the film ‘La dolce Vita’ by Federico Fellini and prethe wedding will take place in the Studio Cinecitta, where most of the film was shot.

On the other hand, wedding, formal on Monday. Villa Aureliaof the most beautiful views of Rome.