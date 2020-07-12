Mexico was placed in the seventh position in the world ranking for the infection of COVID-19 after overtaking the UK

(Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The spread of the Corona Virus in Mexico is on the rise, and after recording a cumulative 295,268 patients with spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 to 11 July, the country was on the seventh place of the world ranking list.

Mexico overcame this weekend in the United Kingdom in the workload of the disease COVID-19in accordance with the count picked up the Johns Hopkins University. The Europeans, for their part, reported a total of confirmed 290,504 sick.

In the first line are maintained The United States of America with 3 million 247 thousand 684 infectionsfollowed by Brazil with million 839 thousand 850 contagion, and India complete the top three with 849, 522 patients confirmed.

The first ten places are supplemented by Russia with 719,449 infections; Peru with 322,710 patients confirmed and Chile with 312,029 infections.

Below Mexico, the United Kingdom, South Africa with 264,184 infections are confirmed, and Iran with 255,117 cases COVID-19, under his population. Very close to Spain, 253, 908 cases of the coronavirus.

In the number of deaths in Mexico in the fifth place, since it overtook France and Spain on 4. July 2020, in accordance with the medical device. Up to the time our country has reported 34,730 deaths.

The countries with the most deaths are in Mexico United States in the first place with 134,814 deaths; Brazil 71,469 deaths; United Kingdom 44,883 losses and Italy, with 34,730 deaths.

Below, in the first ten places are France with 30,007 deaths, Spain, with 28,403 dead; India cases with 22,673 dead; Iran, with 12,635 people who have lost their lives, and Peru, with 11,682 death.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mexico, the health authorities showed that only 30,682 were considered to be active (photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The total number of confirmed cases in Mexico, the Health authorities showed that only 30,682 were considered to be assets; that is, the patients showed the symptoms of the COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

In addition, sand made an estimated 332,929 contagion, and 51,701 active cases to the lag in the information set available to the States by the Federal government for the final tally, according to Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

On the other hand, it has been shown that 78,393 people are waiting for their results but in the suspicion of the disease COVID-19; as well as an estimate of the 180,852 Mexicans, who managed to recover from the disease.

Finally, it was revealed that 34,730 patients died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country at the end of February 2020. The estimated number of deaths, on the other hand, is 36,603.

Of the total, 34.60% of them are women, while 65.40% of the other male. In addition, it was announced that the 89.19% died in the hospital, and 10.81% were at home.

Comorbidities key in patients who died, the Hypertension with the 42.68%, diabetes with 37.24%, obesity with of 24.93%, and Smoking with 8.45%.

It showed that 34,730 patients died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country (photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

In this context, the Undersecretary of prevention and promotion of health of Mexico, Hugo Lopez-Gatellthe authorities accused ” to come from the States, the lack of information, the suspend to the on Friday temporarily, the system of traffic lights, marked the resumption of the activities of the “inconsistencies”, as it is in the daily The Universal.

“If there is a lack of information, it is not because of the origin produced on time, or worse, because they are distorted, and therefore, it is not possible to have a proper monitoring”, – said the representative of Mexico.

In addition, he explained that the new traffic-epidemiology could be this Sunday or Monday. “We are a regulation is much more rigorous, detailed monitoring of the correct flow of information,” he said.

